Finally, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has confirmed he is coming to Namibia to perform as part of the African Giant Tour, scheduled for 4 April at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

Since the announcement on social media by organisers, Mindscape Events, supporters have eagerly awaited confirmation from the Afro-fusion artist.

The Grammy nominated singer/songwriter took to Twitter on Thursday, responding to a fan who said Namibians have a right to be sceptical about big-name artists performing in the country, due to previous no-shows.

“I’m coming,” he tweeted simply.

Events director at Mindscape Events, Gordon Jay, said on Friday they are excited about the enthusiasm from the public following Burna’s Boy confirmation.

“It complements all our efforts towards organising a successful event. Music lovers can expect loads of great energy, togetherness, and a celebration of the vast array of talent Namibia has to offer.

“We will see a mixture of charisma, magnetic aura, non-stop singing, dancing, artistry, top class entertainment and a fun filled experience,” Jay said.

Some of the local artists who will share the stage with Burna Boy include Gazza, Top Cheri, PDK and KP Illest.

Award winning female artist, Top Cheri said she is looking forward to an unforgettable show.

“What I already know is that all artists from Namibia on the line-up will give their utmost best. I want to urge the public to buy their tickets and come and have fun,” she said.

Top Cheri hopes local artists will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with Burna Boy backstage.

“I have seen this over and over again. Great artists come and leave without the artists from home benefiting anything. They would show up a few minutes before their show and leave immediately afterwards. I hope this time around things will be done a little differently, so that we get the opportunity to make contacts and perhaps talk about possible collaborations,” Top Cheri said.

Ticket sales went live on Thursday and are currently available from WebTickets.

“We are making tickets easily affordable. We want everyone to have a great time on that day,” Jay said.