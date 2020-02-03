Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-WINNING afro-pop band Ngoma Ingoma who are only nine months old have started working on their second album after riding high with their debut album, Ngoma Ingoma that was recorded live at The Place last year.

Notable songs on the album are Amalobolo which was named Song of the year at the Skyz Metro FM Awards last year, Mama and Remekedza. Through this album and their hard work last year, the group was invited to perform at the Victoria Falls Carnival last year as well as the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) this year.

The group’s spokesperson, bass guitarist Blessing Stot said they were going all out with the forthcoming album which will be accompanied by videos.

“We’ve started working on a studio album which we’ll release in April. As a group, our sound is inspired by most renowned Zimbabwean legends – the likes of Andy Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi, Bhundu Boys so the new album will also have what we’ve termed the Zimbabwean sound – a fusion of all these artistes sound,” Stot said.

“The songs will be about love, unity and peace, themes which will be showcased through visuals as we’re also shooting music videos for the previous album and the new one.”

Reflecting on their performances at the carnival and Zima, Stot said they were exhilarated to have been part of the fetes.

“The carnival was an awesome gig for us. We enjoyed it and also got to see other international acts perform. As for performing at the Zima, it was a good experience as we enjoyed performing for a new audience and we’re happy they received our act very well,” he said.

Having submitted entries for the Zimas and not been nominated, Stot said, taught them to up their game in order to be recognised.

Last year, Ngoma Ingoma embarked on a citywide tour to promote their brand and music, something they are planning to do again this year, but targeting more cities.

“Last year, we had a Bulawayo tour and it was great. We’re going to continue with that concept but on a national level as we’re targeting performing in more cities this year,” said Stot.

Project Ngoma is a seven-piece ensemble that has members Stot (bass guitarist and vocals), Tiyelani Chauke (keyboard and vocals), Samuel Siwela (lead guitarist and lead vocals), Obey Mudiwa (drummer), Prince Joel Nyoni (auxiliary keyboards and vocals), Carlos Jiri (percussion and lead vocals) and De Lukes (mbira and lead vocals). – @mthabisi_mthire.