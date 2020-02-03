The Masvingo High Court on Monday postponed MDC Vice National Chairperson Job Sikhala’s treason trial to 14 February 2020 to allow the court to make a judgement on the defence’s application for an exception.

Justice Garainesu Mawadze will make a ruling whether the case will go for a full trial or dismiss the charges against the Zengeza West legislator.

This is after Sikhala,who was represented by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa had made an application for exception arguing that according to the constitution the accused’s utterances did not constitute a crime.