Econet has announced that from the 4th of February it will reveal new prices for data and SMS bundles:

Dear valued customer, Please note that our Data and SMS bundle prices will be reviewed effective Tuesday 4 February 2020. **All other prices remain unchanged.

Whilst Telecel and NetOne are yet to announce similar tariff changes, the expectation is that these MNO’s will also adjust their tariffs as both have mentioned in the past few weeks that the current tariffs are not sustainable.

Telecel’s CEO Angeline Vere blamed some of the current woes the company finds itself in on the economy, thus one would assume that a tariff review is also imminent from that mobile network:

The organisation has not been spared from the factors currently severely affecting the economy. Especially, the issues of commercial power, movement is actual exchange rates and the regulated tariffs obtaining have caused extremely difficult operational challenges, Regular tariff reviews by the Regulator have tended to be well below the optimal requests made against hefty operational costs escalation. Angeline Vere

Similarly, NetOne CEO also mentioned that tariffs and hikes were not keeping up with the inflationary economy in an interview earlier on this year, which means all 3 MNOs are onboard when it comes to announcing tariffs that are reflective of the current economy.