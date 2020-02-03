Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ST Bernard’s High School in Pumula held its inter-house track and field athletics competition at White City Stadium on Friday from which they will select a team for the inter-schools tournament scheduled for February 13-14 at the same venue.

St Adolph, St Joseph, St Kizito and St Charles competed in the inter-house event won by St Kizito with 21 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze medals.

St Adolph was second with 17 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze medals, while St Charles managed 15 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze to take third place and St Joseph hauled 13 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals to anchor the competition.

“We expect about 90 athletes from our school to represent us in the district competition. This year we are gunning for the first position and I know it’s possible and we are going to do it,” said St Bernard’s High sports director Khumbulani Sibanda.

The school took second place in last year’s inter-schools competition in Bulawayo’s Khami District.

The school’s headmaster Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu said they held their inter-house competition at White City Stadium to familiarise their athletes with the same track and field setting for the inter-schools event.

“We came to a standard stadium that gives us all the equipment we will be using in the next stage and hope most of our athletes compete in the nationals. We want to get most of our athletes into the district and provincial teams so that they are exposed to other higher levels of competition,” Ndlovu said.

St Bernard’s will compete against Pumula High, Pumula South High, Mbuyazwe Secondary, Masotsha High, Premier High, Inyanda Secondary, Amhlophe Secondary, Green Gables High, Khami Secondary, Mbonqane Secondary, Sizalendaba Secondary and Red Bank High in the inter-schools meet.