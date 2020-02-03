Selmor Mtukudzi, the heir apparent of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, successfully launched her 11 track album “Dehwe ReNzou” on Friday evening.

Selmor’s set was well executed and one of the tracks — “Mandidzimbira” which was released on the anniversary of her father’s death less than two weeks ago, had people singing along.

Her album is woven with well composed songs that seem to be adopting Tuku’s style, escaping from the compositions of her previous albums.

“Dehwe ReNzou” is pregnant with lyrics that bear social commentary, a good trait that many people enjoyed about Tuku.

The production quality was top notch, all thanks to the legendary South African musician Steve Dyer’s golden touch.

To some revellers, by adopting Tuku’s style, Selmor stands as a reminder of her late father’s legacy.

“There is an obvious shift of Selmor’s music towards the Tuku music we have grown to love and respect,” said rising musician Mike Bere.

“It is important for Selmor to have that shift as she stands to remind the nation of Tuku.”

Another reveller at the launch, Rodrick Mungazi, said Selmor should work hard in making her own mark.

“It is hard to try and fit someone’s shoes, especially when they belonged to a great person like the late Tuku,” he said.

“This album was obviously a dedication to Tuku, maybe that is why Selmor borrowed much from her father’s songs. In the future, Selmor should work to establish her own style and mark.”

The launch was a crowning moment for the musician as the heiress to Tuku’s throne.

Selmor received a decent turnout, with most of the revellers mesmerised by her stellar performance.

But she must understand that she had already established herself as a force to reckon with, without her father’s signature dominating her art.

She should continue on her previous path if she is to go down in history as a legend in her own right rather than merely the daughter of a legend.

Meanwhile, fellow musician Norman Masamba and Alick Macheso put up great performances at the launch.

Masamba, who curtain-raised for Selmor left music lovers in awe, after staging a well-choreographed set.

Macheso’s usual brilliance was a perfect seal for the show.

Even without his prominent dancer Majuice on stage, he put up a good show with Zambezi Kariba, leading the pack in displaying amazing footwork.