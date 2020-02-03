Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has embarked on an aggressive service excellence training programme to improve service delivery by players in the sector.

ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said the training programme, which has already been conducted in Bulawayo and targets small-to-medium operators, was a drive towards improving customer care in the tourism sector.

He said this in turn would encourage a culture of excellence in the hospitality industry.

“In a bid to attain service excellence and leave a lasting impression on visitors, ZTA has started rolling out its game-changing service excellence initiative. The programme has seen the organisation training operators in Bulawayo and surrounding areas last week.

“We have also done Victoria Falls and parts of Harare and now we just concluded Bulawayo,” said Mr Koti.

He said the call to the programme was a perception management tool being used by ZTA to attract and retain repeat business.

“The idea is to have a hospitality industry that is second to none in terms of care for clients and customers. It must be a tool for encouraging clients to want to come back to Zimbabwe or at best stimulate repeat business.

“The response from Bulawayo’s operators was exceptional. We had a total of 66 participants from various organisations. It was mainly front-line personnel who received the first part of the training.

“These were drawn from Mpala Boutique Hotel, Munda Hotel, Lalani Hotel, National Gallery of Zimbabwe and Elgiboh Guest Lodge,” said Mr Koti.

The training was undertaken with emphasis mainly on good ambassadorship for destination Zimbabwe, handling guests, receiving, welcoming guests, handling guests’ complaints, creating guest memorable experiences, how to increase up-selling skills, cutlery handling, utensils cleaning, food production and service, grooming and deportment, among others.

Similar trainings have also been undertaken in Beitbridge, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Mutare, Nyanga, Gweru, Kwekwe, Umfurudzi, Mutoko, Nyamapanda, Kariba and Chinhoyi with recipients saying they find it very useful, according to Mr Koti.

ZTA, through its destination management division, is responsible for capacitating and developing marketing skills and initiatives, promoting high standards in the tourism sector through the establishment of standards, training and human resources development.

The division is also in charge of registering and grading designated tourist facilities as well as promoting the development of tourist facilities.