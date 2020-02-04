Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team, the Cheetahs, go into camp on Thursday to start preparing for the inaugural World Rugby Challenger Series first-leg to be held in Chile from February 15-16.

The tournament is aimed at further growing popularity and participation in the game.

“Players are trooping in and we will start camp effectively on the 6th. Our players are coming from their foreign bases and those local returned to their clubs until we reconvene on the 6th,” said Cheetahs team manager Simba Dangah.

Zimbabwe will join Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Tonga, Uganda, Uruguay and three invitational sides Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay at the event.

The second-leg of the event will be held in Uruguay on February 22 and 23, with the final play-off tournament being hosted alongside the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series from April 3-5 in Hong Kong.

Dangah said will leave for Chile next week.

This will be the first test for the new squad that was selected at the Cheetahs sevens’ national trials held in Harare last month to strengthen the sevens national team and unearth new talent.

The Cheetahs will also compete in the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers against Brazil, Chile, Jamaica, China, Mexico, Samoa, Ireland, Uganda, Tonga, Hong Kong and France for the last spot up for grabs.