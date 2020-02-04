Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC are hunting for at least two attackers to sharpen their strike force ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Gamecocks were runners-up last season to champions FC Platinum.

Inconsistency and lack of composure in front of goal cost Chicken Inn the title, with wheels coming off when they lost striker Clive Augusto to South African side Maritzburg United in mid-season.

Augusto had banged in 14 goals by the time he left in mid-season and no other player was able to surpass his tally and he claimed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award.

Losing Augusto to Maritzburg and veteran striker Obidiah Tarumbwa, who joined Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision, left Chicken Inn crippled as they struggled for goals in the second half of the season.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said he is happy with his team’s pre-season preparations, but would even be more satisfied if they get at least two offensive players.

“Our preparations have been going on well and I’m happy with the progress we’re making. We’ve brought in some fresh blood in an effort to boost our team and I must say I’m happy with how everyone has been working. I must say we got all the players that we wanted, with only players missing from training so far being Xolani Ndlovu and Valentine Kadonzvo, who are on trials,” said Antipas.

“Having said that, as you know last season there were instances when we failed to convert our chances in the second round, I’ll be happy if we manage to get two or so attacking players. However, this is not to say I’m not happy with the players I have, but it will be good to get a forward.”

Chicken Inn released defender Ben Nyahunzvi (32) and midfielder Simon Munawa, as well as 27-year-old central midfielder Joe Nyabinde to make way for new players. The ambitious Bulawayo-based side also lost midfielder Innocent Mucheneka to Caps United.

For the 2020 season, Chicken Inn have signed 31-year-old right-back Ian Nekati, unheralded 23-year-old Brian Giant from Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and 29-year-old attacking midfielder Clive Dzingai from relegated Mushowani Stars.

They have also added Nielson Ketala from Ngezi Platinum Stars. — @ZililoR