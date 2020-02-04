Sports Reporter

NETBALL is under the spotlight over their non-compliance with the order to conduct elections amid revelations the Sports Commission board were now seized with the matter.

The association were given a directive in November by the Sports Commission to convene an extraordinary meeting to elect an executive by January 31.

They were also ordered to recognise the Rainbow Amateur League.

But the association, led by veteran administrator and president Leticia Chipandu, have not complied with the directive.

They maintain that, according to their 2013 constitution, their elections are not due this year.

The SRC insist the netball constitution lodged with them is that of 2007.

Yesterday, Sports Commission director general, Prince Mupazviriho, said the board was seized with the matter.

He could not go further into details.

According to the SRC Act, the commission are empowered to act when they feel an association have lost their way.

“(1) Where the board considers that any registered national association.

(a) has ceased to operate as a national association; or

(b) has failed to comply with any provision of this Act; or

(c) has conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to the national interest; the board may, after affording the association concerned an opportunity of making representations in the matter, do either or both of the following:

(i) suspend all or any of its officers;

(ii) direct the director-general to strike the association from the register.

“(2) where the board has taken any action referred to in sub-paragraph (i) or (ii) of subsection (1) the Minister may, on the recommendation of, or after consultation with, the board appoint a committee to administer the affairs of the association concerned.”

However, the netball scenario is an interesting one as Chipandu insists they have done nothing wrong.

Ironically last week, the senior national netball team, the Gems, were honoured as the Team of the Year at the Annual Sports Awards.

Gems coach Lloyd Makunde also received the top gong when he was recognised as the Coach of the Year.

The RANL league has been running while the Super League was not functional after the majority of the clubs, once affiliated to the league, defected to RANL which is sponsored by Glow Petroleum.

For this season, Glow Petroleum has poured $11 million into the RANL league, which is expected to start in March.

The league was supposed to hold their annual meeting this past weekend but have since postponed the indaba to February 8.

Secretary-general, Moses Gukurume, said they postponed due to logistical issues.