Econet announced yesterday that they would be reviewing data and SMS bundles and they’ve done what they promised to do. Here are the new prices for the bundles:

Data bundles

Daily bundles

$7 – 40MB

$19 – 150MB

$24 – 250MB

$38 – 600MB

$65 – 1200MB

Weekly bundles

$4.5 – 25MB

$10 – 60MB

$26 – 160MB

$53 – 350MB

$100 – 700MB

Monthly bundles

$45 – 270MB

$125 – 700MB

$200 – 1150MB

$335 – 2100MB

$430 – 3100MB

Social media bundles

Daily bundles

$3 – 20MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai

$3 – 20MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai

$3 – 20MB Instagram + Sasai

$3 – 20MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

$8 – 45MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai

$8 – 45MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai

$8 – 45MB Instagram + Sasai

$8 – 45MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

Weekly bundles

$9 – 65MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai

$19 – 140MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai

$19 – 140MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai

$19 – 140MB Instagram + Sasai

$19 – 140MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

Monthly bundles

$34 – 240MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai

$53 – 400MB WhatsApp + Pinterest + Sasai

$53 – 400MB Facebook + Snapchat + Sasai

$53 – 400MB Instagram + Sasai

$53 – 400MB Twitter + LinkedIn + Sasai

SMS Bundles

Daily bundles

$0.30 – 5 SMS

$0.60 – 10 SMS

$1.50 – 25 SMS

$2.10 – 35 SMS

Weekly bundles

$3 – 75 SMS

$5 – 125 SMS

$8 – 200 SMS

$12 – 300 SMS