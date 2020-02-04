Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 46-YEAR-OLD man from Filabusi has been jailed for 20 years for raping his 13-year-old niece after intercepting the girl on her way from school.

The man, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, pleaded not guilty to rape but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

He was sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail.

Prosecuting, Mr Khumbulani Nyoni said the man raped his niece on November 26 last year after he met her on her way home from school.

“On November 26, 2019 at around 3PM, the complainant was on her way from school with her three friends when they met the accused person who is her uncle. He approached the children while holding a whip and accused them of playing around instead of going straight home. The accused person grabbed the complainant’s hand and threatened to assault the other children who then fled leaving them [email protected]