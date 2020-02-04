The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent
HIP-HOP sensation, TiGonzi who wrapped up last year in style by walking away with three gongs at the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Music Awards is continuing to excel as he is topping the Star FM Music Awards list with six nominations.
He is closely followed by fellow musician, Ishan who he collaborated with on the hit song, Kure. Ishan has five nominations.
TiGonzi is nominated in the Best African Pop song, Best hip hop song, Song of the Year, Best newcomer, Best Collaboration and Best Male artiste category.
The Matabeleland region is represented by Novuyo Seagirl who has two nominations in the Best House song category and Best Female Artiste for her hit single Bambelela. Asaph is nominated in the Album of the Year category for the album The Peeps Rapper and will battle it out against Freeman, Joyful Praise and King 98.
Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting division general manager, Comfort Mbofana said the awards will be held at a bigger venue, the Marna Resort in Glen Lorne, Harare as they have grown tremendously.
He said preparations for the ceremony were going on well.
“Our aim is to recognise the artistes who have done well in the period under adjudication and we need a fitting venue to do so which is why we’ve settled on Manna Resort,” Mbofana said in a statement.
However, as expected, some have already begun threatening boycotting the awards as their preferred artistes are not nominated. Mbofana, commenting on this, said the absence of prominent names on the nominees list was due to the fact that they did not submit their work for nominations. Top among those not nominated is Winky D.
“We approached all artistes including Winky D (through his management) who we deemed eligible for this year’s awards process and asked them to submit their entries. We even facilitated resources at the station to assist in the submission process.
“We had a good number of artistes enter the awards and we had some, who for reasons best known to themselves, did not enter,” explained Mbofana.
He added that there were no entries for the Best Sungura song hence the exclusion of the category this year.
Below is the full list of Star FM Music Awards nominees:
Best African Pop Song
Ishan Featuring TiGonzi — Kure, Tamy Moyo — Kwandinobva, Tamy Moyo – Zviroto, Fusion 5 Mangwiro — African Woman.
Best Zimdancehall Song
Nutty O — Vroom, Bazooka – Bodo, Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere — Reurura.
Best Hip-Hop Song
TiGonzi — Mabazooka, Takura — Noise, Junior Brown —Loud, PD The Ghost Featuring Gze — 5 Pm
Best RnB Song
Hilzy, Gary Mapanzure — TV Room, Brian Nhira — Love love, Nyasha David featuring Prosper — Die In Your Arms, Brian K — Mai Vevana
Best House Song
Novuyo Sea Girl — Bambelela, Lloyd Soul — Lavida loca, DJ Stavo Featuring Gemma — Bad News, Sam Music — Vuka
Best Song by Zimbabwean in the Diaspora
Brian Nhira — Love love, Norman Masamba — Chihera, Vimbai Zimuto — Kurunga, Nox Guni — I’m In Love
Best Gospel Song
Janet Manyowa — Ndimi, Joyful Praise — Ngoro Yeminana, Jonah Chivasa — Ndozvinoita Nyasha, Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere — Reurura
Best Newcomer Award
Ishan featuring TiGonzi — Kure, Mambo Dhuterere — Mweya, Fusion Five Mangwiro — African Woman, Joyful Praise — Ngoro Yeminana
Best Female Artist
Tamy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Ammara Brown, Novuyo Sea Girl
Best Male Artiste
Ishan, Freeman, Mambo Dhuterere, TiGonzi
Best Duo/Group
Fusion 5 Mangwiro – African Woman, Fusion 5 Mangwiro – Katarina, Ngoma Ingoma – Malobolo, Joyful Praise – Ngoro Yeminana
Best Collaboration
Ishan featuring TGonzi — Kure, Freeman featuring Alick Macheso — Ngaibake, Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere — Reurura, Hilzy featuring Gary Mapanzure — TV Room
Best Producer
Simplex, DJ Tamuka, Rodney Beats, Chiweda
Song of the Year
Ishan featuring TiGonzi — Kure, Freeman featuring Alick Macheso — Ngaibake, Nutty O — Vroom, Takura — Noise
Album of the Year
Freeman — Gango, Joyful Praise — Season 2, King 98 — Francesca, Asaph — The Peeps Rapper. – @mthabisi_mthire.
