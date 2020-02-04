Musicians have been urged to be good teachers and preachers to mould society, instead of seeking to score political points and incite violence among youths through their music.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in Harare last night during the launch of Agartha Murudzwa-Ndembera’s single titled “Mweya Wangu Pfuura”.

“There are some who have chosen to use their lyrics to gain political mileage and incite youths,” she said. “The political arena is never closed and everyone is free to join political parties of their choice or even form one.

“It is a bit unfair to hide behind artistic freedom when one is all out to incite the youths to do the unthinkable. We need a peaceful society and people like Agartha have for 18 years been singing about moulding society.”

Minister Mutsvangwa commended Agartha for being a principled person and role model in her musical career.

“Some musicians have allowed fame to get into their heads and results for some have been disastrous,” she said. “Agartha, you have defied all odds and demonstrated that one can be successful in this industry, but live a life guided by God you chose to sing about.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was blessed with numerous musicians in different genres who sang in local languages and had been successful.

She said music had become a source of employment for youths and Government was happy with that.

“We are, however, concerned with some musicians whose lyrics are not morally correct,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. “Zimbabwe is a Christian nation and we do not encourage our musicians to indulge in morally corrupt lyrics which have a negative impact on our society, especially on our youth who look upon them.

“As a ministry, we have the mandate to inform, educate and entertain. When I look at the music industry

I feel excited because it fulfils two of our mandates, education and entertainment.

“The education part is in the meaning — the lyrics of the song. That is why I am raising a red flag on corrupt lyrics which one comes across in some songs. It must be the responsibility of every musician to remember that they are teachers of society while some are preachers to society.”