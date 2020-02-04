The late legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughter Selmor has vowed to dedicate her career to keeping father’s memory and legacy alive.

The celebrated songbird launched her first 11 track album “Dehwe ReNzou” in the capital on Friday.

Speaking to this publication on the sidelines of her sixth album launch, Selmor expressed her desire to raising the Tuku flag high and keep her father’s music alive.

“I feel it is my responsibility to make sure that his name does not disappear, I feel that is my job and that is also why I’m here. As a result, I will continue to do my best to make sure his music lives. I will make sure that people remember him for his performances and a great artiste who he was,” said Selmor.

In her new project since her father’s demise, Selmor roped in key people behind the success of the Black Spirits including Piki Kasamba and Steve Dyer.

Meanwhile, Dehwe Renzou album launch was graced by king of sungura music Alick Macheso who treated the size-able crowd that thronged the Harare showgrounds to some captivating performances.