Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-AWARD winning rapper, Asaph has been picked as one of the locals who will perform alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy at Hellenic Sports Club in Harare on April 17.

Last month, a campaign by event promoter Kayse Connect, where people were requested to suggest artistes they wanted to perform with the On The Low hit-maker was launched online. Asaph was selected alongside Winky D, Ammara Brown, Jah Prayzah, Tammy Moyo, Enzo Ishall and Sulumani Chimbetu.

An excited Asaph who is the only rapper and artiste from Bulawayo on the line up said: “I’ll be representing the City of Bulawayo and the hip hop culture. I’m mad hyped to be part of this show. Let’s make history.”

Kayse Connect spokesperson, Elton Kurima said they would likely to add more artistes.

“The audience had a chance to pick local artistes who’ll perform at the show through a campaign we launched. There’s, however, still room for some surprise artistes. Let’s wait and see,” Kurima said.

Kayse Connect, who successfully hosted another Nigerian, Patoranking in the country last year said they decided to bring in Burna Boy as he is one of the most hip artistes currently.

“We realised that Burna Boy is trending all over the world so we decided to bring him to Zimbabwe at this time not when people are fed up with his music,” explained Kurima. He said preparations for the show which has attracted many, even some from outside the country’s borders, are going well.

“Preparations are going well so far. Burna Boy has confirmed his attendance with show tickets already being sold. People may want to buy their tickets now as no tickets will be sold at the show’s venue on the day.” Since the announcement of ticket sales, some locals have been complaining that the pricing is a bit steep. Commenting on this, Kurima said their focus was giving people a memorable experience.

“As promoters, we’re not looking at the way the audience is going to respond, but it’s the rare experience that we’re after. Whether the audience turn out as 50, 20 or 100, that’ll be a great experience for us,” Kurima said. He added that Burna Boy will be performing with a live band as opposed to his previous visit. Burna Boy performed in Harare at the grand opening of Pablo’z Club and VIP in 2015.

With so many hits, the Nigerian superstar, among the celebrities who spoke out against xenophobic attacks in South Africa last year, is expected to rock show attendees.