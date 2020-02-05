Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO darts sides, Hillside and Archers, had mixed fortunes in the ninth edition of the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (Ndaz) Champion of Champions tournament held at Zesa Munyati at the weekend.

The two teams came third and eighth respectively in a tournament that was won by ZRP Strikers from Harare, while their Gweru counterparts took a silver medal for their sweat.

Archers, who have bossed others teams in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial League in which they were champions last season, as champions and without defeat, were knocked out in the quarter-final stage.

Their player Tafadzwa Mtomba got the highest closure award after closing 135, while Most 180’s (4) were hit by Michael Chikomba from ZRP Gweru Central Darts Club.

Winners got $4 000 in cash, gold medals as well as a floating trophy, while second-placed ZRP Gweru got $3 000 as well as silver medals. Hillside Darts Club, a team made up of members of the police force, got $2 000 plus bronze medals.

A total of 36 ‘180’s were hit in the tournament, with ZRP Gweru’s Michael Chikomba getting the highest of four followed by Tobias Mavima, who managed two.

“A total of 126 men and 11 women participated in this tournament. Among the men’s teams, there was one from Mat South Province (Club Harvest Darts Club) which had 90% junior men. Three provinces did not send teams. We hope the next Club Champion of Champions will be bigger and better,” said Ndaz secretary-general Stephen Mwarindira.