Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast-rising songstress Novuyo Seagirl is on top of the world after getting two nominations in the second edition of the Star FM Awards.

The awards which have been shifted to a bigger venue, the Manna Resort in Glen Lorne, Harare will be held on February 22 with Novuyo Seagirl hoping to walk away with the Best Female Artist and Best House Song gongs for her hit single Bambelela.

The house vocalist was also nominated twice at the inaugural Star FM Awards last year in the Best House Song category for her runaway hit AEIOU and Best Newcomer.

Commenting on her latest nomination, Novuyo Seagirl who performed at the recently held Zimbabwe Music Awards said she was overwhelmed as she is getting recognised on a national level. “Being recognised at such prestigious events which cover the nation as a whole motivates me to work hard on a daily basis. I want to thank my fans for standing by me through this journey which I’ve been on for a while now, but only managed to get recognition recently,” said Novuyo Seagirl.

At the Star FM Awards, she will battle it out in the Best House song with Lloyd Soul’s Lavida Loca, Bad News by DJ Stavo ft Gemma and Sam Music’s Vuka. In the Best Female Artist category, she is up against Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa and Ammara Brown.

Acknowledging that competition is stiff, Seagirl said she hopes to bring the accolades to Bulawayo.

“I’ve worked so hard to be where I am and I’ve grown through the years thus I’m confident that I’ll win the awards and do my city proud,” she said.

Last month, the musician dropped the video for AEIOU but some were not impressed.

“I’m happy that the video is finally out. It’s been a long time coming. I had to work on a really low budget but I’m content because I worked really hard to make this happen. “I’m proud of myself for not giving up despite everything that’s happened,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire.