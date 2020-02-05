Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

THE Youth in Agriculture Apex Council Board (YAACB) has embarked on a national agricultural indaba to deliberate on a number of issues affecting young farmers with a view to boost production.

In a telephone interview yesterday, YAACB chairperson Mr John Muchenje who is also the National Young Champion Farmer for 2019 said the first indaba will be held in Karoi, Mashonaland West province this Friday.

He said after the indaba in Karoi where Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Chikoka-Mliswa and the Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Settlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos will be part of the high-profile delegation, similar events would be held in other provinces on dates to be announced.

“Our issue as young farmers is centred on production. The President has declared 2020 a year of production thus the most critical resource for youths is land. Most young farmers rent farms and we don’t want to tolerate that. We have found a solution that strengthens the power of the youth and that is allocating them land,” he said.

Mr Muchenje said youths should work closely together in ensuring the agriculture sector blooms.

“As youths, we should value agriculture as an employment creation centre, food security and import substitution and export initiative where we can generate foreign currency.

“Youths in agriculture should also work on maximising production,” he said.

Mr Muchenje said at the indaba he will read the riot act to youths who were leasing the land allocated to them by the Government as in some instances such agricultural land was being underutilised.

Mashonaland West YAACB provincial ambassador Mr Tapiwa Masenda said the purpose of the upcoming indaba in Mashonaland West was to empower marginalised youths through agriculture.

“The general purpose of this conference is to change the perception of agriculture among Zimbabwe youth and encourage entrepreneurship.

“We also want to consolidate gains realised so far in the sector and even work in creating a conducive environment that accelerates growth and benefits all stakeholders in the agro-industry,” he said. — @mthabisi_mthire.