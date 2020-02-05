Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile challenge qualifiers got off to a slow start at the weekend, with only three athletes taking up the challenge.

None of the them qualified for the next stage of qualifiers.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile is an annual men’s competition with a pre-requisite time of four minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the final at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The event has become a regular feature at the annual ZITF in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairman Manuel Mpofu said: “This was only our first qualifying event, so we expect the numbers to grow as we have more qualifiers coming up. Most athletes are still preparing to enter the challenge. We will have a number of qualifiers between now and April 18 when we will have the final qualifying event.”

Meanwhile, Bulawayo has begun preparations for the National Cross-Country Championships to be held in Harare on February 15.

ZRP Fairbridge’s Isaac Mpofu and independent runner Xolani Nkiwane will represent the province in the senior men’s category, while Faith Nyathi from City Meats takes part in the senior women’s category.

The National Cross-Country Championships also provide a platform for athletes to qualify for the Africa Cross-Country Championships set for Togo next month. – @innocentskizoe