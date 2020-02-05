Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DEFENDING champions Giants suffered their second defeat of the season in the Bulawayo Basketball League when they went down 42-51 to title rivals Southern Mavericks at the weekend.

The top of the table clash headlined this past weekend’s fixtures that marked the resumption of the league after the festive break.

Southern Mavericks now top the men’s log standings with 17 points, while Giants are in second place with 13 points.

Also in the title race are Oilers, who managed a 29-23 victory over Highlanders.

In the women’s league, defending champions Southern Mavericks were inactive while their perennial rivals Lakers A cruised to a 44-25 victory over Highlanders.

Meanwhile, the national league is scheduled for April, with top four teams from all provinces contesting each other for a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Africa Club Championships.

The Fiba Africa Club Championships are the premier professional basketball contest for league champions on the continent.

Results

Women: Nust 0-20 Angels, Angels B 35-49 Lakers, Highlanders 25-44 Lakers A

Men: Legends 56-45 Clippers, Oilers 29-23 Highlanders, Mavericks 51-42 Giants. – @innocentskizoe