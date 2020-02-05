Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE golfers taking part in the African Amateur Golf Championship at the Leopard Creek golf course in South Africa found the going tough on the first day after carding a low score of 33 over par.

Team Zimbabwe again finished last in the second day. The team comprises Graeme Lewis from Harare, Promise Sumburo from Mutare, Martin Kombayi from Zvishavane and Rashid Mohammed from Harare.

Mohammed took to the greens on the first day and was last out of 13 teams.

Sweden’s Team One were the early pacesetters, carding a score of seven under par, followed by South African juniors, who were close on six under par, while Ireland were third on one under par.

The South African juniors came back strongly on the second day, carding 11 under par to take the lead, while Sweden were second on seven under par.

The tournament uses a stroke play format.

Strokeplay means that the total strokes taken during the round or rounds are added together to give a cumulative score.

At the end of the round, the golfer’s handicap is subtracted from the total stroke play scores to give each golfer a net score.

“The competition is way too good for us. We, however, hope to improve as the championship continues,” said national selector Martin Fikile yesterday.

The African Amateur team Golf Championship winds up tomorrow, with Zimbabwe getting straight into the next competition, the South African Amateur Championship.