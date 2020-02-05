By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ striker Prince Dube has been removed from the Coronavirus watch radar following his return from a trial stint with Chinese second-tier league side Shaanxi.

The pandemic has so far killed 427 people and more than 20 500 infections have been confirmed since its outbreak in China about a fortnight ago.

Dube was in Xi’an, about 785km from the epicenter of the deadly virus in Wuhan, when the disease broke out and only returned to Zimbabwe on January 21.

Dube was under a 14-day watch and has not shown any signs of the symptoms.

“The surveillance process was more of a precautionary measure than anything else. He was in Zimbabwe when this virus broke out and the surveillance period is now over, and he was constantly tested and is clean,” said a medical doctor familiar with the matter.

Bulawayo City Council director of health services Edwin Sibanda said he has not been briefed about any changes in the 22-year-old player’s status.

“When someone is placed on surveillance, a lot of things are done to him; questions asked, temperature taken at certain intervals to ascertain his status and this is usually for a certain period of time, especially if he has been to an area with the infectious disease.

“If nothing develops in the 14-day period, surveillance is stopped. The guys on the ground have not come back to me with any counter information, so it means there is nothing,” said Sibanda.

The Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo last week told a media briefing that 82 people were being monitored in Zimbabwe after entering the country from affected areas.

Moyo urged Zimbabweans not to panic over the virus, as necessary surveillance and precautionary measures have been put in place at all ports of entry.

China has suspended all sporting activities in that country, including the China Super League, which was due to kick-off on February 22. The Chronicle