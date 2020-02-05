Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

A SECURITY guard who allegedly stole 53 solar panels at Lupane State University (LSU) has fled to neighbouring South Africa amid revelations that he had just resigned from the institution when he committed the theft.

It has also been established that 23 panels have been discovered at his house while 30 remain outstanding.

Khumbulani Sibanda, whose age was not given, is reported to have stolen the gadgets a week after he resigned from his work at LSU.

More details to follow…