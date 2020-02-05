Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa on Tuesday lost his father, Cyril Mutadzamira, who died in Harare after a short illness.

He was 76.

“This is all our way of departing this earth but it’s so painful to lose a father,” said Muduhwa, who was recently in South Africa attending to his unwell elder brother.

According to Muduhwa, his father will be laid to rest at their rural home in Mhonda Village, Mashonaland East Thursday.

As the news of the passing on of Peter’s father filtered through yesterday, Zifa Southern Region Division One side Ajax Hotspurs, where the Highlanders and national team defender started his career, sent through their condolence message to the Muduhwa family.

“Our boy Peter Muduhwa lost his father yesterday. As Ajax Hotspurs Football Club we are with him in prayers during this difficult period. Rest in peace Baba Muduhwa,” wrote the club on their official Facebook page.