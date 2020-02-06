Gaborone — While some would hate to admit that South African music has so much influence on the local entertainers, such is a fact, and the recent infiltration of Amapiano in the local market being the proof.

The niche, originally from Mzanzi has taken local revellers by storm, a trait that has seen some local entertainers dropping a hit or two to capitalise on the already whipped audience.

Amapiano is a mix of sophisticated hybrid of deep house, Jazz and Lounge music.

It is characterised by synths, airy pads and wide basslines.

Versatile DJ and music producer, Thabo Loti alias DJ Skilash and singer KMKC Coast collaboration is no exception.

In an interview recently at Gaborone, the local lads revealed that they have released an Amapiano single dubbed Di Doubts.

The artistic duo described their latest offering as a sub-genre of Amapiano given its kwaito feel dominated by a piano or keyboard.

Dj Skilash has also worked with local producer Yun Tornado, and attributed collaborations for having huge impact on his music career.

Presently Amapiano is dominating music circles such as clubs, shebeens and radio playlists and it is rapidly changing the local music scene as more artistes and producers are venturing into it.

Even though beats may have been sampled from other Amapiano tracks, Dj Skilash has added his own touch to them, making them all unique to fit his style. Amapiano fanatics are definitely going to love and enjoy the creation.

Dj Skilash is not a newbie in the industry, his music journey dates back to 2009 when he worked with various local DJs and also shared a stage with a number of prominent artistes.

He later went on recess to perfect his skills in order to produce quality music and stretched his skill by venturing into music production as well.

While Di Doubts is enjoying airplay, DJ Skilash is working on another single titled Olorato and intends to collaborate with more producers and artistes that will help in taking his music to greater heights and increased fan base.

DJ Skilash has also released the video of the single shot by Creative Pixel and pushing it on local TV stations.

Source : BOPA