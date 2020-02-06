Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) has unveiled plans to introduce a junior league as part of its efforts to develop the game from the grassroots level.

BVA intends to run three parallel leagues this year, junior, corporate and premier league.

“We are planning to do things differently this year. One of our main objectives will be the junior league. This one will go a long way in terms of player development.

We want players coming from schools taking part in the sport. That is the only way we can improve the sport,” said BVA chairperson William Mazviro.

“We also want to start a corporate league, which will be more of a social league. Expectations are that we will have companies taking this one up. The association is working around the clock to ensure that we achieve all goals that have been set. We look forward to having a successful season. Our 2020 season is set to start on March 21, with our traditional pre-season opener,” he said.

Last year, the league saw an increase in the number of teams competing and the association hopes to build on that. Mazviro also highlighted the need to ensure the league reaches national and regional standards.

Mazviro was re-elected chairperson at the elective annual general meeting in January.

His executive committee will serve for four years deputised by Tawanda Makombe and Ntombizodwa Maseko.

Munyaradzi Chigudu is the new secretary-general, with Philani Khumalo taking up the treasurer’s post. Nomusa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka will serve as committee members.

BVA will also honour players and officials that excelled in 2019 at a banquet to be held at Luveve High on March 14. – @innocentskizoe