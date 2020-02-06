NKDigital – a local digital marketing school offering their courses in partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute and Sabre World – is offering a 6-week Digital Marketing diploma.

The 6-week US$1260 course will see students go through the following aspects of Digital Marketing:

Introduction to Digital Marketing – This module introduces the core principles and purpose of digital marketing. It will enable you to develop clear and actionable business objectives for a digital marketing plan, gain audience and industry insight.

– This module introduces the core principles and purpose of digital marketing. It will enable you to develop clear and actionable business objectives for a digital marketing plan, gain audience and industry insight. Content Marketing – The Content Marketing module will enable you to develop the knowledge and skills needed to plan and execute a content marketing strategy in a persona-oriented and data-driven way informed by business objectives, aligned with the buyer journey and overall marketing strategy.

– The Content Marketing module will enable you to develop the knowledge and skills needed to plan and execute a content marketing strategy in a persona-oriented and data-driven way informed by business objectives, aligned with the buyer journey and overall marketing strategy. Social Media Marketing – The Social Media module introduces the key platforms for digital marketing and demonstrates how to set up a social media experience for a business.

– The Social Media module introduces the key platforms for digital marketing and demonstrates how to set up a social media experience for a business. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – The Search Engine Optimization (SEO) module will enable you to build an organic search marketing strategy that brings the right kind of visitors to your website. It will help you understand how to boost conversions, stand out against competitors and ensure the best possible ROI.

– The Search Engine Optimization (SEO) module will enable you to build an organic search marketing strategy that brings the right kind of visitors to your website. It will help you understand how to boost conversions, stand out against competitors and ensure the best possible ROI. Paid Search (PPC) using Google Ads – This module begins with the fundamentals of paid search and it’s benefits and demonstrates how to implement and manage Pay-Per Click (PPC) campaigns using Google Ads.Through the Paid Search Module, you will understand the key concepts underpinning bid auctions, how to manage paid advertising budgets, and how to optimise paid search campaigns.

Who can sign up for the diploma?

With no previous educational qualifications, the course is basically open to everyone above 17 years of age. NKDigital emphasises the following groups:

Entrepreneurs

Marketers wish to upskill to digital & social media marketing

School Leavers

Recent Graduates

Students on a gap year

Career changers – It’s never too early to change!

More details

Lessons will be held at Sabre Business World (146 Enterprise Road, Harare) twice-weekly: Tuesdays from 17.30-20.00 plus Saturday 09.00-13.00hrs.

Course Starting 18 Feb 2020

If you’re interested in signing up for NKDigital’s Digital Marketing Diploma, check it out here.