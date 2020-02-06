Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

IT seems men in Bulawayo have found a creative way to evade the forthcoming Valentine’s Day as a Men’s Conference, which is being organised by the Umahlekisa Comedy Club, will be held from February 14 (Valentine’s Day) to February 16.

The conference taking place in Matopos, according to event organisers, is a getaway for men who rarely ever have such events.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club founder, Ntando Van Moyo, said: “This is our first time hosting such an event.

We decided to do something just for men as there’re already plenty of conferences for women.

“This will be a platform for men to have their own getaway, away from women as we share our stories through a selection of activities that have been lined up”.

He said the conference will have experts who will groom men on different aspects of health, courting and life skills.

“There are experts who’ve been invited to teach men different aspects, from health tips, bedroom courting to braai skills,” said Van Moyo.

The conference will also include drinking games and other forms of entertainment that are meant for men.

“We’ll be having drinking games at the conference, music and other manly activities that are directly made for the macho. We just want to spend some quality time as brothers and enjoy ourselves.”

Quizzed if their event would not clash with Valentine’s Day festivities, Van Moyo said: “We basically wanted men to have time to themselves. Valentine’s has always been about going out on dates e.t.c, so we wanted something which is separate for men.”

It remains to be seen if this event will be attended by many as most women will likely want to spend the day of love with their partners, well unless if most men attending the conference are single. — @waynecas