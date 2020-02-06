Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa has lost his father Cyril Mutadzamira.

Mutadzamira (76) died on Tuesday in Harare after a short illness.

“This is all our way of departing this earth, but it’s so painful to lose a father,” said Muduhwa, who was recently in South Africa attending to his elder brother, who was unwell.

According to Muduhwa, his father will be buried at their rural home in Mhonda Village in Mashonaland East today. As news of Muduhwa’s father’s passing filtered through yesterday, Zifa Southern Region Division One side Ajax Hotspurs, where the Bosso and national team defender started his career, sent their condolence message to the family.

“Our boy Peter Muduhwa lost his father yesterday (Tuesday). As Ajax Hotspurs FC, we are with him in prayers during this difficult period. Rest in peace Baba Muduhwa,” the club wrote on its official Facebook page.