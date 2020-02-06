Joseph Madzimure and Muzodziwawashe Chivaviro, Harare Bureau

The ZANU-PF Politburo yesterday suspended the party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Cde Lewis Matutu and Secretary for Commissariat Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu, for indiscipline.

Cde Togarepi will remain as the Central Committee member while Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu have been suspended for a year.

The two will remain card carrying members of the party and will attend a rigorous training at Chitepo School of Ideology for three months during the time of their suspension.

After their suspension, they will not automatically resume their positions or any other, but will have to contest with other aspirants.

Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa told journalists after the 336th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, the first meeting in 2020, that the Politburo discussed at length issues around the Press conference held by Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu, purportedly in their individual and personal capacities.

“The Politburo took note of this irregular modus operandi which is alien to the party’s way of doing its business.

“It is also important to highlight that previously, it happened and the Politburo deliberated and specifically gave a directive that the youth, if they have any problems which are of significance to them, they should raise them in a proper forum,” said Cde Chinamasa.

During the Press briefing, Cdes Matutu and Tesenengamu accused three prominent businessmen of massive corruption, but did not give incontrovertible evidence implicating the trio.

Cde Chinamasa reiterated that Zanu-PF does not tolerate corruption in whatever form, by whomsoever.

He said anyone with information implicating anyone in corruption should approach the police so that the due process of the law takes its course.

Said Cde Chinamasa:

“It is important, of course to say and emphasise that the Party does not condone corruption and as you are well aware, that it has set up structures both within the party and at Government level of which these can be approached.

“We basically invite and encourage our general membership that if they are witnesses and have evidence of any corruption against whomsoever, to raise these issues with the relevant authorities, in this case, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and where they think its pertaining to senior party members, they should bring them to the party. “Unfortunately, there has not been any evidence that has been brought to ZACC pertaining to any previous allegations and I’m sure that even now, we will probably find out that the claims or allegations are unsubstantiated.

“So in the light of these developments we felt that the departure from the directive of Politburo was an act of indiscipline that called for severe punishment.”

Cde Chinamasa said the Politburo unanimously decided that indiscipline within the party will not be tolerated.

“Cde Togarepi, who was serving as the Secretary for Youth League at the pleasure of the First Secretary of the party, President ED Mnangagwa, will with immediate effect, cease to be the Secretary of the Youth League.

“As such, he is no longer a member of the Politburo but he retains his position as Central Committee member, as you all know, he serves in Politburo at the pleasure of the President of our party and in this case Cde Togarepi has been relieved from this position.

“Cde Matutu and Cde Tsenengamu have been immediately removed from their positions as deputy Secretary for Youth League and Political Commissar, respectively, and this will be for a period of 12 months.

“This means they will be ordinary card carrying members of the party and after 12 months, they will be eligible to stand in any elections to any position within party,” he said.

The Politburo has, with immediate effect, appointed Youth League Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chirau as the acting deputy Secretary for the Youth league.