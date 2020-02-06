ZIMBABWE umpire Langton Rusere has added another feather to his cap after he was appointed to officiate in the three-match one-day international series between New Zealand and India.

This is his first ever overseas appointment for a bilateral series.

Rusere is one of the on-field umpires for the first ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton today.

The 34-year-old will be the television umpire for the second game at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

Rusere will then stand again in the third and final ODI between two of the world’s best cricket teams penciled in for next Tuesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India and New Zealand are currently positioned second and third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings.

Rusere has not looked back since standing in his first international match, a Twenty20 International between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 19, 2015.

He made his ODI bow in the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on October 24, 2015.

After making his mark at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh, he went on to do duty at the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup in England.

As his stock continued to rise, he was appointed as one of the on-field umpires for the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 final between Australia and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in November 2018.

Rusere had also stood in the semi-final between Australia and West Indies at the same venue.

Now with the New Zealand and India ODI series added to his résumé, only the sky can be the limit for the Zimbabwe umpire. – ZimCricket