Business Reporter

THE country’s national export development and promotion agency, ZimTrade will next week host seminars in Bulawayo and Harare to discuss findings of market surveys it conducted in Namibia, Malawi and Angola last November.

In a statement, ZimTrade said the surveys were conducted to explore products and services with market potential in the three countries.

“The national export development and promotion organisation, will host information dissemination seminars in Harare and Bulawayo on 13 and 14 February respectively to share findings of market surveys conducted in Malawi, Northern Namibia and Southern Angola in October and November last year.

“The surveys were conducted to explore products and services with market potential in these countries, as well as establish contacts with the potential buyers,” said ZimTrade.

It said information from the researches will go a long way in helping local businesses to penetrate the export market.

“Provision of current and reliable market intelligence is one of ZimTrade’s services to the Zimbabwean business community, where the target is to ensure that exporters have access to critical information that will make it easy to penetrate regional and international markets.

ZimTrade has invited buyers from the three countries to meet representatives of local companies during the seminars.

It is hoped that the engagement will enable local companies to penetrate the target markets.

The export promotion agency said Malawi was one of the potential markets that local industries should consider anchored on social, political and economic history Zimbabwe shares with that country.

“Good political relations exist between Lilongwe and Harare and there is therefore room to translate this into economic gains by increasing trade between the two countries.

“The market presents opportunities for Zimbabwean products in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, home and office furniture and construction sectors,” said ZimTrade.

On Namibia, the agency said that country’s economy was heavily dependent on tourism, extraction and processing of minerals and thus there are vast opportunities for local companies to supply an array of products and services to the economy.

“Main economic activity in the northern part of Namibia is tourism and agriculture.

“The area presents huge opportunities in FMCG, horticulture, hardware, building and construction material supplies, which is dominated by South Africa,” it said.

In southern Angola, ZimTrade said there is an opportunity for local companies to export fruits and vegetables as the demand for fruits such as bananas, oranges, avocadoes, butternut, cucumbers, watermelons, mushrooms and potatoes is high.

It said Angola was seeing some positive developments in terms of infrastructure development and road construction and property development is taking centre stage.

“These projects create opportunities for supply of construction products as well as services such as engineering.