Today BancABC has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot to extend banking services to customers on the popular messaging app. They have called their bot Ally.

BanABC is calling this the beginning of their digital transformation journey. Together with the bot they have officially unveiled a new look website. The site has a refreshing look indeed and is focused on actual banking and customer support: bancabc.co.zw

What can customers do on WhatsApp?

Customers will be able to enquire their balance, pay bills, buy airtime as well as debit card management like blocking a card if stolen. These are of course very basic services and the BancABC MD, Lance Mambondiani alluded to the same:

Whilst these releases have focused on basic services where our customers have experienced the most friction, to us this is the beginning of an exciting journey in which we expect to transform the business and serve our customers better. In the next few months, we will be coming to the market with exciting products that we are currently working on.

What’s unique?

Ally is the first local bank’s chatbot that will have other content services built in. People can use the bot to keep updated on news headlines, sports scores and the weather.

It’s a simple but distinguishing addition to the functions there. Internet business tac tics tend to centre around content delivery. Looks like BancABC are trying to position themselves as simply helpful beyond the banking itself.

Oh, what’s Ally’s number?

0787128276