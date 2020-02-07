Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MAHATSHULA Primary School has been ranked the best performing council primary school in Bulawayo with an 86 percent pass rate while Aisleby Primary School is the worst performer, recording a 17 percent pass rate in the 2019 Grade Seven results.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) runs 29 primary schools in the city and annually they are ranked on their performances.

According to the latest council monthly report that was released on Wednesday, J. W. Mthimkhulu Primary school situated in Magwegwe suburb came second, Ntshamathe Primary School also located in Magwegwe suburb came third and Entumbane suburb’s Mthombowesizwe Primary School claimed fourth position from 16th in 2018.

In 2018 Ntshamathe Primary School was the best performing school in Bulawayo while J. W. Mthimkhulu Primary School came second that year.

“In the 2019 national examinations, Mahatshula Primary School reclaimed first position after having been dethroned for a couple of years. The school scored 85.59 percent followed by J. W. Mthimkhulu which scored 82.35 percent. In third position was Ntshamathe which scored 82.09 percent,” reads the report.

It said Senzangakhona Primary School in Nketa suburb had seven pupils who posted five units giving the school the highest number of pupils with five units.

It was followed by Pumula South’s Dumezweni Primary School which had five pupils with five units.

Mafela Primary School situated in Nkulumane suburb and Mawaba Primary School located in Lobengula West both had four learners attaining five units.

Council said Malindela Primary School fell from position two in 2018 to number 13 in 2019.

Dumezweni Primary School, which was ranked 27th in 2018, was the most improved school as it now occupies position 12.

According to the report, the city’s peri-urban schools recorded the worst performances.

“Two schools, Aisleby (16.96 percent) and St Peter’s (37.78 percent) scored pass rates below 50 percent. In 2018 Aisleby was the most improved school having scored 60.87 percent up from 15 percent the previous year. St Peter’s though was still below the 50 percent pass rate but had done better (43.14 percent) than this year’s performance. A lot was still expected from these disadvantaged peri-urban schools. The most improved school in terms of the pass rate was Dumezweni which rose from 65.79 percent to 70.39 percent, an improvement of 4.6 percent,” reads the report.

The report also showed that despite Mahatshula Primary School coming first, its pass rate dropped by at least four percent from the previous year.

It said the general percentage pass rate decline reflects the national outlook.

According to the Zimbabwe Examination Council, the pass rate for 2019 Grade Seven results dropped by five percent nationally.

“Despite the general decline in the pass rate nationally, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province maintained first position nationally in the 2019 Grade Seven results. The City of Bulawayo Schools performed satisfactorily as per norm. According to Government standards which considered aggregate 1-6 as a pass, all the 29 Council schools scored above the 50 percent pass rate. Council standards considered aggregate 1-5 as passes,” read the council’s report.

The local authority’s report stated that school authorities should be commended for performing fairly in the past examinations considering that they were operating under an unfavourable economic environment. – @nqotshili