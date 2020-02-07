Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP returnees Bulawayo City are closing in on the experienced trio of defender Kudzai Chideu, defensive midfielder Dominic Mukandi and attacking midfielder Hillary Bakacheza.

The trio are training with City who have also released veteran former AmaZulu and Monomotapa utility player James Phiri who had hoped to clinch a deal with the local authority bankrolled side.

Mukandi (31), who is among a host of players whose contracts were not renewed by Caps United, Bakacheza who hopes to impress coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube having finished 2019 at TelOne and Chideu who was discarded by Chicken Inn, will know their fate tomorrow.

“The coaches are busy with their assessments and they should be making recommendations for us to sign the players this weekend,” said City vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo.

Ncube said they are left with 35 players and will trim the squad to 30, including the five players who will be registered in the Under-20 slots.

“Things are shaping up and I must say we are getting there. Players have been responding positively to the technical and physical training. There are a number of talented boys that we’ve been looking at and it’s unfortunate that we can’t take everyone but those that we are going to choose I’m sure they are going to give us what we want,” said Ncube.

Some of the notable players training with City include 2010 Soccer Star of the Year Charles Sibanda, whose contract with champions FC Platinum ended last December.

Ex-Quelaton, Bulawayo Chiefs and How Mine attacking midfielder Eddie Nkulungo, 18-year-old former Bantu Rovers player Mpumelelo Bhebhe, who was with City’s development side last season, Edward Halungu, formerly with Tsholotsho and goalkeeper Liberty Chirava, who was at Bulawayo Chiefs last season, are also training with City. Defender Lewis “Rambo” Ncube who spent about two years on the sidelines and former national Under-20 striker Mgcini Sibanda are also training with City. – @ZililoR