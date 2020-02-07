Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULILIMA and Mangwe communities have said it is long overdue for Government to licence community radio stations as they are left out on critical issues since their areas rely on transmission from neighbouring Botswana.

This emerged on Wednesday during a Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services community radio station sensitisation meeting in Plumtree.Some parts of Bulilima and Mangwe districts as well as Plumtree do not have access to national television and radio signals and rely on transmissions from Botswana.

Government has identified Plumtree as one of the 10 marginalised communities countrywide to benefit from a pilot community radio stations project that will see licences being issued soon.

Chief Mphini whose area of jurisdiction covers several wards in Bulilima district welcomed Government’s decision to prioritise their community in licensing a community radio station.

He said at the moment they were living like foreigners in their own country.

“We feel like we are not part of Zimbabwe. I think in this area we are living in Botswana. ZBC television and radio stations signals do not reach this area. This makes us feel like we are not part of Zimbabwe. We don’t know what is happening in our country. We feel like inferior citizens in our country,” said Chief Mphini.

“If you ask me about what is happening in Botswana, I can tell you right away but I don’t know what is happening in my country. We only receive ZBC and radio signals when we are in Bulawayo. I’ve said this before, this is a sensitive issue and we want this (community radio) at all costs. Do whatever that is in your powers to make sure that we have access to our local stations.”

He said communities are in the dark when it comes to current affairs yet they are expected to make informed decisions based on what is happening in the country.

Chief Mphini said there is the coronavirus which is affecting several nations but they do not readily have access to information on it.

“So, I think this is the right time to step up. We are tired of living as if we are in Botswana when we are in Zimbabwe. I’m pleading with you to make inroads on the matter,” said Chief Mphini as his subjects nodded their heads in agreement.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) vice-chairperson Ms Audrey Chihota said the licensing authority had taken note of his valid contributions.

“We want to thank you for the encouragement that we should do whatever it takes so that your area, this area can have access to television and radio transmission,” said Ms Chihota.

She said community radio stations would be important for locals as they will harness talent at grassroot levels before it flourishes at provincial and the national stage.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, who was represented by chief director in the Information Ministry, Mr Chrispen Makoni, said through community radio, Government wants to promote developmental issues in Plumtree Town and surrounding areas.He said a community radio station in the area would preserve Kalanga culture and identity. — @nqotshili