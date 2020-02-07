Crime Reporter

Five witnesses will next Thursday testify in a case in which a Government employee and his son were recently arrested in Glen View on allegations of destroying a Mercedes-Benz and other property belonging to his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Daniel Nyamubarwa (61), a driver with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and his son, Cassidy Tinashe (24), appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Kudzai Zihove facing charges of malicious damage to property and unlawful entry into premises.

Ms Zihove ordered that the five witnesses should come and testify next week as the trial continues.

The incident occurred after the boyfriend, Posan Chitendere (30), was having problems with Nyamubarwa’s daughter, Memory Tariro (28), after he terminated the relationship last year.

Allegations are that on August 12 last year at around 9:20pm, Chitendere was seated in his car, a Mercedes-Benz C240 at his house in Glen View Area 8 when Nyamubarwa, who was driving a Government-owned Nissan NP300 parked behind him while Cassidy, who was driving a lorry, parked in front, thus trapping Chitendere.

Chitendere then approached Nyamubarwa intending to speak to him but was allegedly hit on the shin with a metal bar. Chitendere fled from the scene. Nyamubarwa and his son allegedly started destroying Chitendere’s vehicle using an axe and other unknown weapons while Chitendere watched helplessly from a distance.

Chitendere then phoned the police and officers from Glen View Police Station attended to the scene but could not restrain the two because they were armed.

The vehicle, worth US$7 500, was extensively damaged and it has since been declared a write-off. It is still parked at Glen View Police Station.

After damaging the vehicle, Nyamubarwa and Cassidy went to Chitendere’s house and forced their way inside. There they destroyed an HP monitor and stole two HP laptops, a HP CPU, US$3 600, $6 000 and six pairs of trousers.

It is alleged that they further poured drinks and cooking oil on his bed before disappearing from the scene.