Ricky Zililo, senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders Football Club defender McClive Phiri has signed a two-year-deal with South Africa’s Premiership side Bidvest Wits.

Phiri (26), joins Wits as a free agent following expiry of his contract with Highlanders on December 31, 2019.

He joins countryman Terrence Dzukamanja at the Students. The fringe Warriors right back has been on a month-trial stint at Wits.

More details to follow…