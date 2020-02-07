By Fani Mapfumo

Tracy Mutinhiri has left the MDC in a huff, making sensational claims that corruption has become endemic within the opposition party ranks.

In a letter addressed to party president Nelson Chamisa, Mutinhiri said her resignation was with immediate with effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely the late Morgan Tsvangirai who accepted and accommodated me when I was expelled from Zanu PF and, indeed, yourself in the MDC family,” Mutinhiri wrote.

Mutinhiri, who has of late politically dormant, was expelled from Zanu PF in 2011, later joining the main opposition MDC party in 2012.

After being expelled from Zanu PF, Mutinhiri claimed she was being persecuted for turning down sexual advances from Zanu PF politburo member, Sydney Sekeramayi.

She also accused the Zanu PF disciplinary committee for dismissing her without proffering her a proper hearing platform.

Upon joining the MDC, Mutinhiri contested in different elections, including in the Marondera East constituency.

In 2019, at the MDC national congress, she was nominated by the party’s Mashonaland East province for the post of vice president but lost the election.

Mutinhiri is ex-wife to top soldier Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri and mother to internationally acclaimed television personality Vimbai Mutinhiri.

Her ex-husband’s political career is also marked with a fickle nature as he dumped Zanu PF to join National Patriotic Front before making a dramatic somersault.

She also once made headlines for claiming that her late daughter and events manager Belinda’s death had a third political force.

Belinda died in a road accident along Borrowdale Road when she lost control of the car she was driving on her way from an upmarket nightclub located at Sam Levy’s village.

At the time of her death, she was a marketing manager for Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. Zim Morning Post