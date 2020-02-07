POTRAZ’s 2020 Hack4Smart Sustainable Cities hackathon has kicked off this afternoon. The hackathon sees 9 universities pitted against each other pitching sustainable businesses under the theme sustainable smart cities.

3 of the top universities at the Hackathon will win undisclosed funds to further develop their idea. In addition, the top 3 will also win grants which will be put to the development of their respective universities’ innovation hubs.

The university grants will be used to equip the hubs with tools such as 3D printers, laser cutters, machining tools and soldering irons, according to POTRAZ.

The university that comes in first place will also attend the International Hackathon to be held at the 2020 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum to be held in Geneva, Switzerland in April.

The Director-General of POTRAZ believes hosting such events will cultivate a culture of problem-solving locally:

Looking at the bigger picture, apart from the International Hackathon finals in Switzerland, the aim of this event is to build capacity among youth to develop home-grown solutions to the different socio-economic challenges bedeviling our country Gift Machengete- Director-General POTRAZ