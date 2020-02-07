Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA has been urged to set age limits for players who can participate in the Division Two and Three leagues if the lower divisions are to serve their purpose as platforms for player development.

The call was made yesterday by Chronicle Senior Sports Reporter Sikhumbuzo Moyo when he presented winners and runners up medals for the 2020 Zifa Division Two teams playing in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces as well as National Association of Secondary Schools (Nash) Bulawayo Under-15 boys.

“Surely we cannot be having players who are in their late 20s playing in the Division Two league. In England, we have players playing in the top flight league from the age of 18. So, to the administrators of the game, we would love to see the lower leagues developing players for the top league as opposed to the leagues being a retirement zone. If possible, let’s have age limits in the lower leagues so that they are fully responsible for player development,” he said.

“Through my contacts in the United Kingdom I have managed to source gold and silver medals for the 2020 Zifa Division Two winners and runners up in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Nash Bulawayo Under-15 boys. This is mainly to help in the development of the game and I am sure these guys will do even more if they see that there is transparency and accountability as well as proper development of players in the region,” said Moyo.

He emphasised on the need to have the lower leagues reserved for player development.

Zifa Bulawayo province chairman, Allan “Ripper” Mpofu said: “We are humbled by this gesture; I can assure you that we are buying into the idea of having a set age limit for our lower leagues. We want to have older players maybe playing in the area zones. We are pleased that you remembered us as an association. We hope to continue enjoying these good relations.”

Regional chairman Andrew Tapela, who also attended the presentation as well as board member Fiso Siziba, concurred with the idea of age limits for the lower divisions

“It’s a plate on the table, this is the route that we want to take in our pursuit to push the idea of player development. Meanwhile, we remain grateful for this gesture. This is a first, we have never had someone from the Fourth Estate chipping in to help better our football.

“We fully appreciate this kind gesture,” said Tapela.

The brief presentation ceremony, held at the Zifa offices in Bulawayo, was also attended by Zimbabwe Referees’ Committee appointments official John Mutero as well as Zifa Bulawayo province board member Otrick Siziba. – @innocentskizoe