Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Aquatics Union Water Polo Board of Control has announced the Under-18 boys’ and girls’ teams that will compete in the FINA African Youth Qualifiers this month in South Africa.

Chairman, Craig Keeson will manage the boys’ team, while the girls’ team will be led by Sarah Shonfeld.

The FINA African Youth qualifiers will see three African countries — South Africa, Egypt and Zimbabwe taking part.

The winning team will represent Africa in the FINA World Youth Championships that will be held in Turkey this August for the boys while the girls’ team will stage it out in Israel in September this year.

This will be the fifth edition of the tournament after the African water polo tournament was introduced in 2012. It is held every two years for players under the age of 18 and South Africa won the tournament and represented Africa in 2018.

Squads

Boys: Tyrel Cooke, Jack Dawson, Denilson Cyprianos, Theo Detering, Jack Edwards, Conor Higgins, Graham Hoal, Michael Hodgson, Joash Mckonie, Keir O’Donnell, Jack Oostindien, Rhys Rorke and Aidan Van Wyk.

Girls: Megan Beattie, Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Paige Cornish, Sasha Gemmill, Sydnie Hammond, Samantha Hoal, Chelsey Hunter, Jorja Jones, Cheyanne Marais, Kianna Melvin, Naomi Mineyer, Isabella Savo and Savannah Whittaker.