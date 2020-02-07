Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

PLANS are underway for the Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches’ Association (Zisca) Bulawayo Province to start having coaching clinics for primary and secondary schools in the province.

This will mark the first time the association holds such clinics after its resuscitation in October last year as efforts to revive the organisation to its glory days gather momentum.

“The coaching clinic for schools will be for all aspiring teachers who want to be coaches. It is also meant to assist young talented players in schools by teaching basic football skills and perfecting their game.

“It will be conducted by soccer legends and coaches to inspire teachers into coaching and also to inspire young footballers. This is in line with developing the game of soccer in Bulawayo,” said Zisca Bulawayo secretary-general Morris Mukwiti.

Zisca Bulawayo has experienced coaches such as Agent Sawu, Barry Daka, Bongani Mafu, Shepherd Ndadzungaira and Cornelius Gumbo who will be able to teach and groom aspiring coaches during the clinics.

Mukwiti praised the coaches for responding positively whenever a need arises for courses enrolment and contributions towards the organisation.

“The course that was held at Raylton Sports Club late last year for Level One candidates was well attended and we are expecting an even higher number in attendance for our programmes that are planned for 2020,” he said.