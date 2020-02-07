Natasha Adam, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has invited members of the public to nominate candidates to serve as commissioners. In a statement yesterday, ZMC said the closing date of submission is February 28.

“Vacancies have arisen in the Zimbabwe Media Commission following the resignation of the chairperson and commissioners on the 31st of December 2014 after the expiry of their term of office,” it said.

The commission said prospective candidates should have integrity, be competent in administration, have a knowledge and understanding of human rights issues and a knowledge of the best practices in media matters.

ZMC said nomination material submitted must be typewritten, no more than two A4 pages stating why the candidate is a suitable nominee, along with a completed nomination form which can be obtained from the Parliament offices (Counsel to parliament — third floor Room 306 or Human Resources—fourth floor Room 405). “Nominations must be addressed to the Clerk of Parliament in sealed envelopes clearly marked with the name of the Commission.

These may be emailed to: [email protected] or hand delivered to the Parliament building at Corner Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Third Street Causeway, Harare,” said the commission.- @natashaadam1