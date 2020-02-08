Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast-rising kwaito/house musician Bhadilah has hit the right chord after his debut video of the song Nkonela was premiered on Channel O recently.

The Beitbridge-born musician has made history as he is probably the only musician from the border town to have his music video aired on one of the best music channels on the continent.

The Nkonela music video that seeks to market the beauty of the busiest border town in the country – Beitbridge — was shot by local film company Dr Beit Film factory in Dulivhadzimu and at the town’s industrial site.

Bhadilah’s wish is to popularise the Venda minority culture in Zimbabwe and is eyeing penetrating South Africa.

Saturday Leisure caught up with the enthusiastic musician who started to sing when he was a pupil at JZ Moyo High School in rural Matabeleland and he promised that big things are coming.

“The video has proved to be the breakthrough that I’ve been waiting for since I started my music career. It has marketed my talent so much, something that I wasn’t expecting.

“Getting approved on DStv channels like Channel O wasn’t something I expected and I was more than thrilled when my video got a thumbs up from the M-Net team,” said Bhadilah.

Musicians in the country who have managed to achieve such a fete are Winky D, Jah Prayzah and South Africa-based Queen Vee and Buffalo Souljah among others.

“The video has achieved exactly what I intended which is marketing Beitbridge, the busiest border town in Southern Africa,” he said.

The young artiste said he will continue to market the border town which he hoped will grow into city in few years to come. — @mthabisi_mthire.