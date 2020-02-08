Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RECLAIMING its place as a key player in the national rugby space, have the sport played competitively every week in the city, is at the top of the newly elected Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board’s (BMRFB) list.

Real estate executive Craig Change was voted unopposed to the position of BMRFB chairman last Saturday, during a meeting held at Hartsfield ground.

Change, who has previously served as BMRFB treasurer and secretary, took over from Delvin Ismail and will be in office up to November 2023. Thembelani Ncube retained the vice-chairman’s post, with George Hlatshwayo coming in as secretary.

The Change-led board will be under the spotlight to bring meaningful changes to the game that had appeared to be on a nosedive and also unite the largely divided province.

“The vision is clear, we want to make Bulawayo the undisputed home of rugby again,” said Change.

“This cannot be done overnight, but can be achieved if we work together for the good of the game, the good of the passionate young rugby players who we have to help them achieve their dreams. What can’t be disputed is that Bulawayo has talent and that talent has to claim its fair share of the national cake by knocking on national teams’ doors,” said Change.

The new board is aware that the last two elected BMRFB executives failed to finish their terms having promised to turn for the good, the fortunes of the sport in the city.

“We are aware that the previous boards have spoken about building structures from grassroots level, ensure we have strong development system and promote a competitive senior league. We all have to put our efforts together and work for rugby. I’m sure that will not be a problem going forward to tap into the ideas of the past leadership so that we share the same vision, and drive towards achieving a goal that is good for our province.

“If we have strong systems, it becomes easier to ensure that we feed as much players as possible to the national team set ups. Establishing an academy is also part of our immediate plans, so that we harness talent from there. We are going to reach out to Nash and Naph, work closely with them as they are our main source of future players. We will also ensure our academy is well equipped with coaches and all that is necessary to make sure we achieve our vision,” Change said.

The board intends to capitalize on the expertise of Bulawayo province’s rugby greats who include the national Sevens coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba, seasoned officials Simba Dangah, Theo Weale and former chairman Thulani Tabulawa.

Some of the former players that BMRFB will tap in include Busani Ncube, George Mukorera, Cleopas Makotose, Slater Ndlovu and Llyod Machanjaire. — @ZililoR