Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Bowls Zimbabwe squad have started preparations for the World Bowls Championships to be held in Australia from May 26 to June 7.

Bowls Zimbabwe is the governing body of bowling in the country and is responsible for the development of the game.

President of Bowls Zimbabwe Malcom Evans said preparations have been going well ahead of the international event which is held every four years.

“We have selected five bowlers that will compete in singles, pairs and four players teams. We are hoping that we will perform well at the championships and build from there going forward,” Evans said.

The two-week tournament is regarded as one of the highest international events with around 36 nations participating.

The last edition of the tourney in 2016, held in New Zealand saw Zimbabwe’s men team finishing 15th with the hosts coming first followed by Australia. Claiming the third spot was Scotland.

In the women’s category, the Zimbabwe women’s team finished 22nd, with Australia finishing first while Wales and New Zealand occupied second and third place respectively.

Bowling is a target sport in which a player rolls or throws a bowling ball towards pins to knock down the pins at the end of the lane.

Zimbabwe has a history in the sport producing gold medals in the 1982 and 1998 Commonwealth Games. Since then the country has been resigned to African state competitions until in 2012 when they started competing in the World Bowl Championships.

Squad

Fours: Tom Craven, Clive Robertson, Myles Hopper and Lionel Coventry

Pairs: Tom Craven and Myles Hooper

Singles: Aaron Chilundo