Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE nominees for the 19th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) were unveiled yesterday in 35 categories with two new categories, Outstanding Poetry Book and Outstanding Newcomer in Music being added.

Comedians Long John and MaForty; actors Ronald Sigeca, Davina Green, Charmaine Mudau and Agnes Ncube; dancers Michelle Msopero, Dadirai Mupandawana and Majuice and musicians Ishan, King 98, Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Ammara Brown, Winky D, Mambo Dhuterere and Ti Gonzi are some of the nominees who were unveiled during a live stream on the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Facebook page yesterday.

In a statement, the NACZ said it was impressed with the nominees as well as entries which were generally competitive although some categories like dance failed to produce nominees.

A total of 1 290 entries were received at the close of the nomination period (1st of December 2018 to 30th November 2019) and thereafter, a panel of independent adjudicators was appointed to preside over all the submissions.

“On the submissions, the adjudicators noted that there was a lot of artistic depth in the entries submitted across all disciplines,” Nama adjudication panel chairperson, Professor Ruby Magosvongwe said.

She singled out theatre and film practitioners whose works were impressive.

“The adjudicators also witnessed that in some areas like theatre and film, there was high competitiveness as artists were pushing the bar to produce quality projects. Entries in the Film segment were of a very high standard and most of them are of a global competitive nature.”

In the visual arts category the judges said some of the entries depicted poor picture quality, evidence that low-level cameras were used for the filming.

“This unfortunately made it difficult for the adjudicators to assess the quality of the work produced.”

Turning to dance which failed to produce nominees for the Outstanding Dance Group and Outstanding Choreographer, Prof Magosvongwe said: “In dance, the entries submitted showed a lack of seriousness and the adjudicators noted that there were no significant appropriate dance productions that were submitted. A number of the works submitted in this category were not well packaged.”

She said the awards ceremony, where the NACZ will recognise outstanding achievements within the creative sector, will be held on February 29 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Below is a full list of the nominees

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet: Tanaka Effort Chuma, Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele aka Zingizwanizinja, Tatenda Murigo.

Outstanding Comedian: Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John, Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu aka MaForty,

Andrew Manyika.

LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Book: Hatiponi by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers], A People’s Fight by Fradreck Hombiro [Hombiro Media Company], Nharo Dzemusango by Chenjerai Mazambani [Bhabhu Books]

Special Mention: Ensukwini Zalamhla by Onesimo Mpofu [Onesimo Mpofu].

Outstanding Children’s Book: Songs of the Little Creatures by Phumulani Chipandambira [Chipandambira Archives], Chitima Nditakure by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers], Kuku Wins the President’s Clean Environment Award by Aleck Kaposa [Essential Books Publishing Company].

Outstanding Fiction Book: Shasha Dzokurera by Marcilyn Mugariri [Marcilyn Mugariri], Chasing the Wind by Phillip Chidavaenzi [Royalty Books], Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah [Scribner]

Outstanding Poetry Book, Rhyme and Resistance by Stanley Mushava [Underclass books and Films], Under My Skin by Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo [Prince Rayane Chidzvondo], Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner by Tariro Ndoro [Modjaji Books]

Special Mention: Nhambetambe by Phumulani Chipandamira [Chipandambira Archive]

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor: Ronald Madodana Sigeca in Imbokodo, Anthony Mazhetese in The Gang Leader, Ngonidzashe Chikowore in Inside out, Liberty Mwenje Mthole in Inside out.

Outstanding Actress: Davina Green in The Gang leader, Charmaine Mudau in Imbokodo, Agnes Ncube in Imbokodo.

Outstanding Theatrical Production: The Gang Leader by Zim Theatre Academy, Bongile by Chiedza Makwara, Imbokodo by Nhimbe Trust

Outstanding Director: Yeukai Yvonne Chandiposha of Bongile, Teddy Mangawa of Gang Leader, Norbert Makoche of Imbokodo.

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer: Michelle Msopero in Sobahle, Lynsey Nyamakwenje in Infinite Possibilitie, Dadirai Mupandawana in Ezimnyama Dance Group.

Outstanding Male Dancer: Tawanda Tanaka Fireyi in My journey to the International Scene, Tichaona Chikara in Hero’s +, Selemani Mpochi aka Majuice in Ochestra Mberikwazvo.

Outstanding Dance Group

No nominees

Outstanding Choreographer

No nominee

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work: Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? by Calvin Chimutuwah, Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza, Focusing on Green Economy by Webster Mubayirenyi.

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

My Sister Loves Me by Rufaro Murenza, Ancestral Family by Nichodimus T Mutasa, Tribute to the mother of generations by Stanley Mutanga.

Outstanding Mix Media Work: Kurima Hohwa by Victor Nyakauru, Distorted History by Anthony Bumhira, Rehab Queen by Calvin Chimutuwah.

Outstanding Exhibition: Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz, Purple Rhythm by Calvin and Prudence Chimutuwah, Engaging the 45th Year by Helen Leroys.

FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress: Charmaine Mudau as Bonke in Another wedding, Antoinette Sango as Thandi in Mandla, Sarah Mpofu Sibanda as Thalitha in Home Affairs.

Outstanding Actor: Godfrey Chivese as Mile in The Call, Brian Chitongo as Mandimutsa in Kuchina the Genesis, Percy Soko as Mandla in Mandla.

Outstanding Music Video: Tichichema produced by Edible Elevens ft. Ammara Brown, Sunshine City produced by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Flying Bantu, Kure (remix) produced by Kudzai Maneswa ft. Ishan, Bless produced by Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities.

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series): Muzita Rababa directed by Shem Zemura

Dudzai directed by Farai Mungoshi, Mandla directed by Solomon Mandaza.

Special mention: Pink and Purple directed by Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film: Redefining the Road directed by Tapiwa Gambira, The Call directed by Godfrey Chivese, Home Affairs directed by Elton Sibanda.

Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film: S’mbimbindo 3 directed by Von Tavaziva. Stay with Me directed by Nick Zemura, $400 directed by Kudzai Chikomo.

MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print: Kundai Marunya – Herald, Prince Tungamirai Mushawevato – Sunday Mail, Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday.

Outstanding Journalist – Radio: Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM, Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM, Thulani Munyandu – National FM.

Outstanding Journalist – Television: Patience Nyagato – ZBC, Alexio Gwenzi – ZBC, Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC.

Outstanding Online Media: Zimcelebs, Zimbojam, 3 Men on a Boat.

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Newcomer: Isheanesu Chigagura aka Ishan, Panganayi Hare, Ngonidzashe Dondo aka King 98.

Outstanding Female Musician: Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Ammara Brown.

Outstanding Male Musician: Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D, Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere, Tinashe Gonzara aka Ti Gonzi.

Outstanding Album: Uhuru by Willis Kachambwa aka Willis Wataffi, Dare Guru by Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere, Gango by Energy Chizanga aka Freeman.

Outstanding Song: Ngaibake by Freeman ft Alick Macheso, Kure by Ishan ft TiGonzi, Mugarden by Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths, Mweya Ndisesekedze by Mambo Dhuterere.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year: D & G Promotions, Big Scale Entertainment, Ngoma NeHosho.

Artist in the Diaspora: Vusa Mkhaya, Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay, Gemma Griffiths, Norah Chipaumire.