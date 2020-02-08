Mashudu Netsianda/Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporters

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has called on industry players and researchers to play a leading role in the country’s economic growth through offering the requisite technical skills towards the establishment of a recycling industry in Zimbabwe.

Addressing residents and other stakeholders at Maphisa Business Centre in Matobo District in Matabeleland South yesterday, VP Mohadi also urged community leaders to be at the forefront in terms of coming up with proper waste management initiatives in their localities as a way of economically empowering their people.

“I call upon the business community to invest in waste recycling enterprises as a means of community support. This (national clean-up) programme can create the opportunity for the export of recyclables for our people, and such initiatives can create employment through communities having their recycling companies,” he said.

“I therefore urge industrial players and research and development practitioners to guide the nation towards establishing a ring-fenced recycling industry, which can support a circular economy which is resource-efficient and poised for remanufacturing.”

VP Mohadi said there is need for Zimbabweans to uphold the values of waste management practices compatible with levels of development.

He said shop operators at business centres, in towns, villages and farms should play an active role in cleaning up their environment.

“We encourage our retail sector to adopt aggressive responsibility towards post-consumer waste management through placing litter bins at strategic places for their customers. Retailers and other businesses are urged to adopt zones which they can look after and maintain within their spheres of operation,” said VP Mohadi.

The Vice-President said residents should also utilise opportunities embedded in proper waste management initiatives through formation of community based organisations to conduct regular clean-ups of residential frontages, backyards and streets in their areas. “May I take this opportunity to call for the establishment of waste management committees and appointment of anti-litter monitors to lead in clean-up of wards, villages, growth points and shopping centres. Local leadership at all levels in our society should take the lead in the initiatives,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the success of the national clean-up programme hinges of everyone’s commitment towards embracing the culture of cleanliness.

He applauded all stakeholders that participated in the clean-up exercise and the whole nation for embracing the National Clean-up Campaign.

Speaking at the same event, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube said the clean-up initiative is yielding the desired results as the province has managed to rid its towns and growth points of 7 000 cubic metres of solid waste since the launch of the programme.

He expressed gratitude towards VP Mohadi for leading the clean-up exercise in the province.

President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each calendar month National Environment Cleaning Day as his Government moves to ensure the country has sustainable environment management and waste disposal systems.

He made the declaration on December 5, 2018 and signed a declaration to this endeavour. Urban centres in Zimbabwe generate about 165 million tonnes of waste per year, the bulk of which ended up in open illegal dump sites, urban streams and wetlands resulting in blocked drainage systems, contaminated surfaces and underground water.

Speaking at a clean-up campaign held at Lobengula Primary School in Mzilikazi suburb, Bulawayo yesterday, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cde Cain Mathema urged schools to instill a culture of cleanliness and environmental awareness in pupils as a way of bringing up an environmentally aware generation.

Permanent secretary in the ministry Mrs Tumisang Thabela and acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira, among other officials accompanied the minister during the clean-up.

“As we are gathered today, I am glad that the clean-up day is held at a school and we are cleaning this school with the pupils of the school. I find this important because through this action, we are catching them young. It is important to reach out to these young children, instill in them the correct habits so that they do not depart from them when they are older,” he said.

The Minister commended the school administration for its efforts in maintaining the school and instilling a culture of cleanliness among the pupils. “I am impressed by the cleanliness of this school and the general efforts by the school team to keep it as it is. There is life. I also want to encourage more efforts in environment preservation through gardening projects that I’m seeing here, which will not only preserve the environment but also generate income,” he said.